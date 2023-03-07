Bakassi Peninsula : Nigeria Breeds Social Cohesion with Cameroonians

The Consul General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the North West and South West regions H.E Bappah Lawal, has lauded the social cohesion and co-existence between Cameroonians and Nigerians in the Bakassi Peninsula in Ndian Division of the South West region.

The visit of the Consul General aimed at installing newly elected leaders of different Nigerian Union groups in Kombo Etinde, Idabato and Bamusso subdivisions, Ndian Division, into their new offices. He also had exchanges with Nigerians as well as local administrative, traditional and local elected leaders on the worries and concerns around social cohesion in the area.

His compatriots complained to the consul general of lack basic social amenities like potable water, as well as high taxes levied on them by local authorities. They informed the consul that security was not a concern for them on Cameroonian territory. According to most of the denizens, the elite unit of the Cameroonian army,BIR which has different camps in the area , provides them with adequate security.

The visit presented an opportunity for the local authorities and Nigerians in the peninsula to present their worries and seek solutions from Cameroon’s representatives. The Mayor of Idabato said the visit of the Consul General was a great opportunity to present the challenges they face in administering the area, with the compatriots who have been expecting the consul general to come to Bakassi , especially in Ibabatu municipality, to advise and educate Nigerians to be law-abiding.