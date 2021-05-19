International › APA

BAL tourney: Rwanda’s Patriots beat Magagascar’s GNBC

Published on 19.05.2021 at 21h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s Patriots Basketball Club on Wednesday beat Madagascar’s Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club (GNBC) 78-72 in the second game of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) being held in the capital Kigali.The 12 teams are divided into three groups of four during the regular season that will end on May 22, while eight of them will qualify for the playoffs starting from May 23.

The final is on May 30.

The professional league, taking place at Kigali Arena from May 16-30 is a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

It features 12 club teams from across Africa, marking the NBA’s first collaboration to run a league outside of North America.

The Basketball Africa League is Africa’s premier men’s basketball tournament.

