Balikumbat DO lifts ban on bikes

Motorcycle riders can now move in Balikumbat, Ngoketunjia Division of the North West Region after the Divisional Officer for that locality lifted a ban that had prohibited them.

The decision was taken at the weekend after a meeting with stakeholders representatives of the bike riders, local, traditional and administrative authorities at the BADO council hall.

Presided over by the Senior Divisional Officer of Ngoketujia Division Evoutou Bita Williams, the bike riders were cautioned to be vigilant in their activity in order to avoid trouble makers infiltrate their groups.

They were warned that administration could once again suspend their activities if security in the sub division in threatened as was the case in the past.

The ban on motorcycles was previously imposed in the sub division after several security threats from unknown men who carried out attacks with the use of the two-wheel locomotive.