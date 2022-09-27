Ballon d’Or Cameroon 2022: FECAFOOT Unveils Members of Jury

The Cameroon Football Federation has unveiled the composition of the board and jury of the Cameroon Golden Ball 2022.

The federation adds that , in line with the votes, the coaches will hold 40% of the votes, Journalists 30% and the Publc 30%. The statement precised this initiative aims at portraying transparency over nominees. According to a note from the General Secretariat of the Cameroon Football Federation, the president of the board is the journalist Jean Lambert Nang. The magistrate Landry Tsogo is the rapporteur of the board.

The members of the board are: Alioum Boukar, Victorine Fomum and Stephan Edzigui.

Furthermore, the jury of the Cameroon Golden Ball 2022 is composed of 21 members, all journalists.

The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) also specifies that the functions of the members of the board and the jury are free of charge.