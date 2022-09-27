Sport › Football

Happening now

Ballon d’Or Cameroon 2022: FECAFOOT Unveils Members of Jury

Published on 27.09.2022 at 10h36 by JDC

Ballon d'or Sample- Archive Image
Cameroon's Ballon d'or Sample- Archive Image

The Cameroon Football Federation has unveiled the composition of the board and jury of the Cameroon Golden Ball 2022.

 

The federation adds that , in line with the votes, the coaches  will hold 40% of the votes, Journalists 30% and the Publc 30%. The statement precised this initiative aims at portraying transparency over nominees. According to a note from the General Secretariat of the Cameroon Football Federation, the president of the board is the journalist Jean Lambert Nang. The magistrate Landry Tsogo is the rapporteur of the board.

The members of the board are: Alioum Boukar, Victorine Fomum and Stephan Edzigui.

Furthermore, the jury of the Cameroon Golden Ball 2022 is composed of 21 members, all journalists.

The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) also specifies that the functions of the members of the board and the jury are free of charge.

list

List

 

list

list

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top