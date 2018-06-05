Arrested Bamenda radio proprietor released

The proprietor of Afrique Nouvelle, a radio based in Bamenda in the North West Region has been released after spending a night in detention.

Daniel Fouozong was arrested on Sunday by security froces from his residence on Sunday night at about 10.45pm but was later released on Monday.

The reasons for his arrests are not known though sources have been quick to make a connection with the ongoing Anglophone while other sources have said he was arrested for personal issues.

Journalists in the North West Region especially in Bamenda live in fear of repression with the reigning crisis in the region.

Last moth, Frederic Tarkang, the BBC Afrique correspondent was attacked by unknown men and his valuable items taken away.

This came just a month after Akumbom Elvis MCcarthy was afrrested and detained for allegedly filming security officers who were harrassing taxi drivers.