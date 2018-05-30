Bamenda: Fire scare at Presbyterian Church Centre

There was a failed attempt to set the Presbyterian Church Centre ablaze last night after a mysterious fire was immediately put out.

According to sources, a galon of fuel was found in the multipurpose hall of the when the fire was lit but the intervention was enough to put it off.

According to a pastor at the centre, there have been calls threatening them not to host the open meeting to be held by the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism scheduled for May 31 and June 1.

The meeting described as the ” Listen to the People’s encounter” will hold on May 31 and June 1 at the Presbyterian Church Centre in Ntamulung, a release signed the the Commission’s head Peter Mafany Musonge read.

This is the second of such moves from the NCPBM after the held similar execise in Buea on the 24,25 and 26 April in Buea. Similar exercises will be held in the other regions of the country.

During the last meeting in Buea, Peter Mafany Musonge and the other members of the Commission listened to the grievances presented by the population.