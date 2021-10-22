Bandits bomb rail tracks in northern Nigeria

Train services on the Kaduna-Abuja route in northern Nigeria have been suspended, following the bombing of the rail tracks by bandits.The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), which announced the suspension of the train services on Thursday, said that unknown persons bombed a portion of the rail track on the Kaduna end during an attack on Wednesday night.

Local media reports on Friday said that the NRC said in a statement on Thursday that the explosives damaged the rail tracks somewhere between Dutse and Rijana areas of Kaduna and that it was already making efforts to repair the damaged tracks and restore services along the route.

According to the reports, a former senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, disclosed that the attack was carried out by bandits who opened fire on the train, targeting its driver.

“They planted an explosive that damaged the rail track and shattered the windshield of the train engine.

“They also opened fire, targeting the driver and the tank. It happened between Dutse and Rijana stations. The driver struggled to move towards Kaduna Rigasa station.

“This early morning, I was on board when our train ran over another explosive damaged railing. The train nearly skidded off its track, then we miraculously escaped,” the reports quoted the senator as saying in his Face book on Thursday.