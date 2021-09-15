Bandits kidnap traditional ruler in northern Nigeria

The Emir of Bungudu in northern Zamfara state, Alhaji Hassan Atto, was on Tuesday reportedly abducted by gunmen along Kaduna – Abuja highway.The reports by a local newspaper, Vanguard news on Wednesday said that the Kaduna Police Command has confirmed the incident.

According to the reports, the statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige said: “Today, Sept 14, at about 3.10 pm, the Kaduna Police Command received a tragic report of an attack and kidnapping incident around Dutse village along the Kaduna-Abuja road.

“An unspecified number of people were suspected to have been kidnapped, while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

“Equally, available information indicated that the Emir of Bungudu, Zamfara State, His Royal Highness (HRH) Alhaji Hassan Atto, is among the people abducted to an unknown destination,”

According to the police report, the commuters were intercepted by the bandits, who fired shots at random, before abducting their victims.The report added that the operatives of the command had been dispatched to restore normalcy in the area, as a result of which an officer paid the supreme price.

Jalige added that four vehicles were recovered from the scene, but that the exact number of persons kidnapped was yet to be ascertained.

He, however, assured that a reinforcement team had been dispatched to the area, with a view to rescuing the victims.

Kidnapping for ransom has become a lucrative pastime for youths and bandits in Nigeria. Despite the offensive launched by the combined teams of the police, soldiers and local vigilante groups across the northern states, the ugly security challenge has not abated.