Bandits kidnap traditional ruler in northern Nigeria

The bandits operating in Kaduna State in northern Nigeria have kidnapped the traditional ruler of Kajure (the Emir of Kajuru) and 13 of his family members in a late-night attack in Kajuru Local Government Area of the State.According to media reports on Monday, the bandits numbering about 200 swooped on the Emirate in the early hours of Sunday morning, firing gunshots before proceeding to the Emir’s Palace to abduct him and 13 members of his family.

The reports added that three women, two of the emir’s grandchildren, three of his aides and five others were abducted.

The spokesman of Kaduna State Police Command, Mr. Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the incident, told journalists in Kaduna that the 85-year-old second-class traditional ruler was kidnapped from his Palace.

He said that a combined team, comprising members of the Police Mobile Force, Operatives of Operation Puff Adder and Anti-kidnapping squad of the Kaduna State Police Command, has launched a manhunt for the kidnappers, with a view to rescuing the victims and arresting the criminals.

The abduction of the traditional ruler is the latest in the local government area, which is about 30km away from Kaduna, the state capital. The local government has become notorious for kidnappings in the state, which has the worst record of kidnapping for ransom and killings by armed herdsmen in Nigeria.

About six days ago, 121 students of Bethel Baptist School were abducted in neighbouring Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.