Bandits kill 16 in Nigeria’s Sokoto state

Sixteen persons have been confirmed killed in a fresh attack by bandits on three villages in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State in northern Nigeria.The Sokoto State Governor, Mr. Aminu Tambuwal, who confirmed the deaths, when the bandits attacked Dalijan, Rakkoni, and Kalhu, in the state on Monday night, condemned the attack and called on security agencies to live up to their responsibility of defending the lives and property of the people.

He advised them to avoid being distracted from their constitutional role by politicians who, according to him, seek power at the cost of human lives.

“During the elections, we experienced developments that clearly exhibited continued determination of the opposition to engage in do-or- die politics.

“Leaders and loyalists of our party, the PDP were harassed, hounded and arrested by security agents even on the Election Day,” he said.

Rabah Council has come under series of attacks by bandits in recent times, resulting in the death of more than 70 persons within a year.