Bandits kill 16 persons in Nigerian Zamfara State

Sixteen persons were killed in Kanoma District of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state in northern Nigeria on Sallah day (Tuesday)..Confirming the attack in Gusau, the state capital on Wednesday, the Director-General on Media to the state governor, Yusuf Idris, said: “The governor visited the community and sympathised with them.”

“During the visit, the governor also directed security agencies to immediately “swing” into action and bring the perpetrators to book.

“The governor also directed the movement of 14 persons, who sustained injuries from gun shots from Kanoma General Hospital, to the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, for better medical care.

”The bill should be charged to the state government,” he said.

He then expressed the state governor’s resolve to join hands with well-meaning individuals and groups in the state to bring an end to armed banditry in the state.

He said the District Head of Kanoma, Yahaya Mohammed, had told the governor that the bandits invaded the area in the evening and fired gunshots sporadically, which led to the death of the 16 persons and 14 injured.