Bandits kill 27 in fresh attack in Nigeria’s Kaduna State

About 27 persons have been reported killed and some others injured as some bandits attacked Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari Local Government area of Kaduna State in northern Nigeria.The latest attack is coming barely a week after 14 local miners were killed by gunmen at Janruwa community also in Birnin-Gwari Local Government area of the State.

Reports say that the bandits, who allegedly came from neighbouring Zamfara State, invaded the village at about 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

According to residents, the bandits were shooting sporadically and burning down houses in the community.

The survivors, who are mostly women now at Doka district, said most of those killed were volunteers, who tried to defend the vulnerable villagers from the attack.

They appealed to the State and the federal government to take urgent steps to forestall further attacks and extinction of communities in Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Police Command had earlier deployed a special strike force to curb the activities of terrorists, armed robbers, cattle rustlers and other criminal elements in the Kuyanbana and Kaumuku forests in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

The operation code-named Operation Restore Hope was aimed at flushing out the bandits from their hideouts and restore peace and security in the area.