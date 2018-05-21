Bank of Ghana reduces lending rate to 17 percent

The Bank of Ghana on Monday announced that it has reduced the policy rate from 18 percent to 17, APA learns here.This represents makes it the lowest policy rate since November 2013, and is expected to facilitate access to credit facilities for the private sector to propel growth and development.

The Governor of the central bank, Dr. Ernest Addision, who made the announcement at a news conference in Accra, said the reduction was made possible due to the gains made in the economy, which gives it a bright outlook.

“Economic activity remains strong as non-oil growth continued to show signs of a rebound, following the slowdown in the last few years. We have, however, observed some moderation in economic activity in the first quarter of 2018 as measured by leading indicators monitored by the Bank.

“For instance, the Bank’s Composite Index of Economic Activity (CIEA) recorded a 2.3 percent year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2018, compared with 4.5 percent over the same period last year,” he said.

“However, the latest business and consumer confidence surveys show continued optimism based on improving macroeconomic fundamentals and realization of expectations, despite lingering concerns on employment opportunities by consumers,” he added.