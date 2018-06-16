Bank of Namibia urges banks to list on local bourse in line with sector charter

Bank of Namibia governor Iipumbu Shiimi has urged local banks to list on the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) in order for them to comply with the Namibian Financial Sector Charter (NFSC).The charter, which was launched in 2009, gave local financial institutions up to 2019 to ensure they list their shares on the NSX.

Shiimi said the only financial institution that has fully complied with the NFSC is the NSX-listed First National Bank of Namibia.

South African controlled Standard Bank has made some headway after transferring 10 percent of its shareholding to staff and a community trust in a deal worth N$300 million (about US$22.3 million).

NSX-listed Letshego Bank Namibia has also committed to sustainable financial inclusion by selling a 12-percent stake to local partner – Kumwe Investments. The bank is part of Letshego Holdings Limited headquartered in Gaborone and publicly listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange.

Shiimi said he remain hopeful that other big banks with origins from South Africa – Standard Bank and Nedbank will soon list on NSX in line with regulatory requirements.

“I have confidence that they are getting there,” Shiimi told journalists in Windhoek on Friday.

NFSC also requires financial institutions to ensure that at least 25 percent of the executive management of any financial institution operating in the country comprises individuals from previously disadvantaged groups, of which more than 10 percent should be women.

The charter also calls on financial institutions to spend at least 30 percent of their procurement budgets through suppliers from previously disadvantaged groups.

The charter is being implemented in two phases, with the first one covering the period May 2009 to March 2014, and the second phase running from April 2014 to the end of December 2019.

Although, the NFSC does not stipulate punitive measures for non-compliance, the charter allows for score-card system, that government can use in awarding public tenders.