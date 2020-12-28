Banking services resume in conflict-ridden Tigray

Banking services have resumed in Mekele, the capital of Ethiopia’s restive Tigray region after months of suspension due to fighting between federal troops and the rebels of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).Ataklti Haileselassie, who has been appointed mayor of Mekele by the interim administration in Tigray, said all banks in the city have restarted services following successful coordinated efforts carried out by the interim government and the people of the region.

The federal government has accused TPLF of robbing all banks in the region before its forces took control of the regional capital.

Ataklti said the interim administration is holding successive consultative meetings with residents of the city in a bid to address challenges residents had faced in relation to closure of social services since the commencement of the conflict.

Meanwhile, the interim administration of Tigray regional state held discussion with residents of Mekele.

The residents welcomed the new administration and expressed their interest to work with it to prevent the recurrence of unemployment and practice of favoritism.

Taking lesson from the past mistakes, the interim administration is now committed to work with the youth as well as to tackle nepotistic and partiality practices, said Dr Mulu Nega, head of the interim administration.