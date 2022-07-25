Banyana Banyana Wins Women’s African Cup of Nations against Morocco

South Africa has finally won the African Cup of Nations for women after five missed finals (1995, 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018). This 23 July in Rabat, the South African women have indeed put an end to long years of frustration. Frustrations often experienced against the Nigerians (winners 11 times in 14 editions) that they beat in the group stage (2-1) of this Moroccan edition.

This Saturday, it was no longer the Super Falcons that Banyana Banyana had in front of them for this final. But the selection of the host country, Morocco. The Atlas Lionesses pushed them around during a rather closed first half. Despite the good offensive intentions, neither team managed to open the score.

Then, in the second half, Desiree Ellis’s girls made the difference with two flashes of brilliance from striker Hildah Magaia . A flat-footed strike from striker Rosella Ayane gave the Atlas Lionesses a chance to make a comeback and go into extra time. But despite nine minutes of stoppage time, they were unable to equalise.

South Africa, which won all six of its matches during the competition, is the African champion. They will play in the 2023 World Cup alongside the Moroccans ,Zambians and Nigerians.