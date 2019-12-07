Barra: In the eye of Gambia’s latest migration tragedy

One of the worst migration tragedies to hit The Gambia in recent times has catapulted the riverside town of Barra from relative obscurity to the spotlight.Perched just north of the capital Banjul and across an expanse of water where the River Gambia empties into the Atlantic Ocean, this otherwise sleepy coastal town was the starting point for the ill-fated journey by irregular migrants bound for Spain earlier this week.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that most of the 63 migrants who perished on Tuesday were reportedly from this dusty riverside town of roughly 10, 000 inhabitants.

Amie Dubois and Ya Jojo Bojang, two of those named as victims of the tragedy are natives of the town which sits at a border crossroads ensuring the constant movement of peoples and goods from across the river estuary in the south to the north into Senegal and the other way round.

5km away from the Gambian capital, the ferry town is the capital of the Lower Niumi region that serves as a transit route for travellers coming into the country or heading to neighbouring Senegal.

It is therefore a stopover town which otherwise provides very little by way of accommodation.

Barra’s beachfront dotted with fishing and transport canoes, provides the perfect cover in plain sight for pirogues involved in the trafficking of ‘back-way migrants’ bound for Europe.

It has long played this role but attention had always been on regular travellers until the latest tragedy struck and raised questions at a time when most Gambians were beginning to think that perhaps the ‘back-way’ syndrome had burned itself out.

