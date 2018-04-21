Barrister John Kameni banned from Sasse

Barrister John Kameni has been banned from the premises of the Saint Joseph College in Sasse, the principal of the college has said.

According to a letter that has gone viral, the Bishop of the Buea Diocese Immanuel Bushu has instructed the principal of the school to declare John Kameni as persona non grata within the school premises following events that have adversely affected kthe “image and brand of the institution”.

The decision has been forwarded to all security and administrative authorities to enforce the law in case of any violation.

Reacting to the decision, Barrister John Kameni told the Advocate newspaper that he is neither a student of Sasse nor an employee of the Catholic Education Secretariat, concluding that they have no locus.

Since the start of the year, the ex students of the institution have been embroiled in a leadership tussle which even the authorities of the school have found it hard to solve with two factions attempting to hold two separate assemblies.