Published on 24.02.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

President Adama Barrow has dismissed nominated MP Ya Kumba Jaiteh from the National Assembly.Barrow had nominated Ms. Jaiteh shortly after the National Assembly elections of 2017.

Constitutionally the Gambian leader is mandated to nominated five individuals to the National Assembly.

No reason was advanced for Ms. Jaiteh’s removal.

The Gambian presidency is yet to announce her replacement.