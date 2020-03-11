Barrow fires Gambia army chief

Gambian president Adama Barrow has sacked Masanneh Kinteh as his country’s army chief, according to a statement released by State House on Wednesday.The statement said President Barrow in exercise of powers conferred on him by the national constitution was relieving Kinteh of his duties as the Chief of Defence Staff of The Gambia Armed Forces, effective 5th March 2020.

State House has since confirmed the appointment of Kinteh’s deputy Major General Yankuba A. Drammeh as substantive army chief.

51-year-old Kinteh was appointed by President Barrow as head of the army in February 2017, marking his second stint in the role.

The former school teacher who bagged a degree from the UK also served in the same role under Barrow’s predecessor Yahya Jammeh.

His removal comes amidst widespread speculation about soldiers quitting the Gambian army, apparently because of low morale and disenchantment with their conditions of service.

Reports last week suggested that military intakes had left the army in droves, although this was later denied by a spokesman of the military.

Security sector reforms to improve the army and sister forces are believed to be well underway.

Last month, a National Assembly select committee conducted a countrywide tour of the security sector, mainly barracks and army and police outposts.

A source close to the MPs told the African Press Agency that members of the committee found “serious cases of neglect” of soldiers with the lack of mobility and unpaid risk allowances as two of the issues raised during head-to-head consultations.

Kinteh’s successor Yankuba Drammeh was Major General under Jammeh but was dismissed and arrested for alleged links with an abortive coup.

He would later be absolved of any wrongdoing and eventually reinstated in 2009 before being appointed as ambassador to Turkey a year later.

Drammeh also saw service as Gambia’s Consul-General in New York.