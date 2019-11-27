Basic school leavers top persons jailed in Ghana last year – Report

Published on 27.11.2019 at 22h21 by APA News

A report released by the Ghana Prisons Service in Accra on Wednesday

in connection with persons jailed in various prisons in Ghana indicated

that Basic School Leavers topped the list.According to 2018 annual report, out of the 9,034 persons, who were convicted last

year, a whopping 5,888 had only completed basic education.

One thousand four hundred and twenty-seven (1,427) convicts had attained

secondary or post-basic education, 1,495 convicts had no formal education

while 224 had tertiary education.

The report also indicated that out of the total number of convicts admitted in 2018,

4,813 representing 53.28 percent were Christians, while 1,809 practiced Islam.

The report also said that 445 Africans were jailed in Ghanaian prisons with Nigeria

recording the highest figure of 156, Togo had 112, 59 Burkina Faso had 49.