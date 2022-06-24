Basketball World Cup: Cameroon Sharpens Its Weapons

From July 1 to 3, the Cameroon national team, men’s version, will try to obtain a place in the 2023 Basketball World Cup. They will be opposed to this return phase to Rwanda, Tunisia and South Sudan. The Lions are already in Rwanda where they are about to descend on the floor of the BK Arena in Kigali.

14 players have been selected by coach Sacha Giffa. One of the first remarks is the absence of captain Jérémy Nzeuilie or other key players of the team like Gédéon Pitard and Kenneth Kadji. Absences that several specialists justify by their poor performance last February during the first leg of the playoffs in Senegal.

From the Senegalese expedition, those who have been selected are for example Philippe Jordan Bayehe who was the best Cameroonian player during the first leg. At his side, other basketball players like Benoit Mbala, Arnaud Adala Moto and Paul Ebola.

Cameroon’s hopes also rest on local players, who shone in the Basketball Africa League with FAP. They are Brice Eyaga who was the best defender in the competition, Cyrille Liale, Charles Minlend Junior, Narace Williams and Russel Tchewa. By the start of the tournament, the list of 12 players selected for the confrontations will be made public.

The Men’s World Cup will be played from August 25 to September 10, 2023, in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.