Battered Malawi, Zim write to eSwatini requesting assistance

The government of eSwatini will consider extending relief assistance to Cyclone Idai victims from Malawi and Zimbabwe following a request made by the two countries early in the week.Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku told senators in Parliament on Wednesday that the country was going to see how much it had so that it added the two countries on the list just like it is in the process of assisting neighbouring Mozambique.

“We urge the nation to donate and this does not necessarily have to be in the form of food, but it could be anything,” he said.

Senators said they were not objecting to this but they advised that focus should start with Mozambique because they were eSwatini’s immediate neighbours and even shared boundaries with it.

The cyclone that hit the three Southern African Development Countries (SADC) left over 1 000 people dead and even more homeless and displaced in all three countries.