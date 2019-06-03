BBC bribery allegations: Senegal leader’s brother to set record straight

Published on 03.06.2019 at 19h21 by APA News

President Macky Sall’s younger brother, Aliou Sall is set to set the record straight after he was name in apparent accusations by a BBC programme.Aliou has since convened a press briefing in Dakar on Monday afternoon in a bid to clear his name, media sources have told APA.

The British Broadcasting Corporation, on Sunday evening, aired details of its inquiry into the oil and gas exploitation in Senegal, entitled “The $10 billion energy scandal”.

In the 11-minute investigative video, journalist Mayeni Jones reveals that “British energy giant BP, had agreed to pay nearly $10 billion to a businessman involved in a controversial oil contract.”

The businessman is Frank Timis, a Rumanian-Australian national based in London.

BBC says Aliou Sall would have served as a channel between the two parties.

“BP bought the shares of Frank Timis in a gas field, located off the coast of Senegal for $250 million in 2017,” the BBC reveals.

However, the international British broacaster insists that the documents obtained by BBC Panorama and Africa Eye “reveal that BP will also pay Timis’s company between nine and twelve billion dollars in royalties.”

However, BBC says, “both BP and Timis have denied any wrongdoing in relation to the case.”

Aliou Sall will look to provide clarifications on the issue case, a much-talked about topic in the Senegalese media.