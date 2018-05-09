BBC journalist attacked in Bamenda

Frederic Takang, journalist and correspondent for the BBC Afrique in Bamenda was attacked on Tuesday night by men of the underword who made away with valuable items.

Sources close to the journalist say he was attacked in the late hours with the yet to be identified men making way with his laptop, some money and working equipment given to him by the BBC Afrique, recorder, microphone and headphones.

Frederic Takang who also work for the La Nouvelle Expression group in the third journalist to suffer an attack in Bamenda in just one week.

These attacks come just a week after celebrations of the Word Press Freedom Day with journalists in Bamenda calling for an end to the brutality they suffer with the ongoing crisis in their region.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, CPJ recently called for the release of radio presenter Akumbom Elvis McCarthy after the military court ordered that he be remanded in custody for another six months renewable while they investigate claims that he aired secessionist propaganda.

McCarthy who reports news in pidgin at Bamenda-based Abakwa FM was arrested on March 20 for allegedly filming policemen harassing taxi drivers and passengers in Bamenda. He has since been detained at the Bamenda Central prison.