BCP Group donates CFA50m to Togo’s Covid-19 fight

Subsidiaries of Morocco’s Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) Group including Banque Atlantique, GTA Assurances and GTA Assurances Vie, have donated a total CFA50 million to Togo’s Covid-19 National Solidarity Fund, reports a statement seen by APA on Wednesday.The donation is made up of a cheque for CFA15 million and sanitary equipment, including thermometers, face masks, hand sanitizers, worth CFA35 million.

This support from BCP Group was received by Dzossou Kodzo Kassamada, the Adviser to the Togolese Prime Minister in the presence of Daniel Abdou Galadima, Jean-Marie Tessi and Claude Gbikpi, General Managers of Banque Atlantique, GTA Assurances and GTA Assurances Vie respectively.

The donation is part of a global envelope of CFA750 million devoted to fighting the coronavirus (Covid-19) in the countries where the banking Group is present in the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) zone and in Guinea, the press statement said.

The BCP Group is one of the leading banking institutions in Morocco and is present in 32 countries worldwide.