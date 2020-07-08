International › APA

Happening now

BCP Group donates CFA50m to Togo’s Covid-19 fight

Published on 08.07.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Subsidiaries of Morocco’s Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) Group including Banque Atlantique, GTA Assurances and GTA Assurances Vie, have donated a total CFA50 million to Togo’s Covid-19 National Solidarity Fund, reports a statement seen by APA on Wednesday.The donation is made up of a cheque for CFA15 million and sanitary equipment, including thermometers, face masks, hand sanitizers, worth CFA35 million.

 This support from BCP Group was received by Dzossou Kodzo Kassamada, the Adviser to the Togolese Prime Minister in the presence of Daniel Abdou Galadima, Jean-Marie Tessi and Claude Gbikpi, General Managers of Banque Atlantique, GTA Assurances and GTA Assurances Vie respectively.

 The donation is part of a global envelope of CFA750 million devoted to fighting the coronavirus (Covid-19) in the countries where the banking Group is present in the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) zone and in Guinea, the press statement said. 

The BCP Group is one of the leading banking institutions in Morocco and is present in 32 countries worldwide.

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top