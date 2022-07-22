Beac Announces Arrival Of New Banknotes And Coins Within Cemac Zone

The said project is part of the resolutions made by the Ministerial Committee of the Central African Monetary Union (UMAC) at the end of a double ordinary and extraordinary session on July 20, 2022, in Douala.

The monetary issuing institute of central Africa, Beac, is getting set to inject into the banking system of the Central African sub-region (Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Chad, CAR, and Equatorial Guinea), a new range of banknotes and coins.

This new series of banknotes and coins of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa States (Cemac) will be launched by the end of 2022. It aims at improving the characteristics and security of these different means of exchange.

This initiative by Article 33 of the Beac statutes, which gives it the power to inject new denominations if necessary, will take place 20 years after the introduction of the last range of 2002, currently in circulation. Until now, changes in the rank of banknotes occurred every 10 years, more precisely 1972, 1982, 1992, 2002, except 2012.

In 2021, the year of the announcement of this project, Beac officials indicated that the model specimens “are likely to evolve during the banknote origination phase, to take into account technical and/or property constraints. intellectual”.

Just like the banknotes of the 2002 range, still circulating, Beac wants to improve the technical characteristics of the denominations to the same level of European standards, as well as the banknote formats which have also been designed with a little more aesthetics.

Beac also underscored that it had added the latest technological innovations in the manufacture of banknotes to avoid counterfeiting or counterfeit banknotes.