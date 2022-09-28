Beac to Renovate its Branche in Cameroon

The work consists of renovating the real estate assets of the Bank of Central African States in the cities of Douala, Bafoussam, Garoua, Malabo.

As part of its real estate management programme, the Bank of Central African States (Beac) launched on September 23, 2022, a selection notice for project management for the rehabilitation, in independent lots, of its branches in Cameroon, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. In clear, the institute of monetary issue intends to recruit an architect for the realization of these works which concern exclusively the batches: agencies of Douala, Bafoussam, Garoua, Oyem (Gabon), Malabo (Equatorial Guinea).

Even if the central bank has not revealed the cost of the investment, it has indicated that the execution of the work will be done with the bank’s own resources. Moreover, the construction of this national office will not only bring Beac’s services closer to economic operators, but also provide a better working environment for its employees, it has been learnt.

As part of this call for tenders, Beac invites qualified firms that meet the requirements to submit their proposals. “The process will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 01/CEMAC/UMAC/CM/18 adopting the BEAC Procurement Code, including selection on the basis of technical quality and cost of the proposal,” the central bank said. However, participation in this “competitive bidding” is conditional on the payment of the non-refundable sum of one hundred thousand (100,000) CFA francs per lot.

The payment is made by bank transfer or in cash at the Central Bank’s counters, with the exception of the Paris office, the monetary institute added. Bids that comply with the selection rules must be submitted in a sealed envelope to the address indicated below, no later than 12 noon on Thursday, 27 October 2022.

As a reminder, this decision of Beac, comes some time after the construction of the headquarters of the National Beac in Cameroon, branches of Ebolowa in the South region, and that of Limbe in the South West.