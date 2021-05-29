Beach soccer: Senegal reach AfCON final

Published on 29.05.2021 at 01h21 by APA News

The host country in the competition defeated Morocco 3-2 in Friday’s semi-finals in Saly Portudal, 90 kilometres east of Dakar.By Ibrahima Dione

The clash of the beasts turned into Senegal’s favour.

The Moroccans opened the scoring through Rabi Aboutalib in the first third.

Senegal restored parity with a goal from Babacar Fall.

The five-time African champions got off to a good start in the second period with another goal from Jean-Paul Ninou Diatta.

But Morocco, hanging on, came back into the game thanks to Sami Lazal’s effort.

In the third and final round, Raoul Mendy’s goal sent Senegal into the Beach Soccer African Cup of Nations final.

By this victory, the Lions also qualify for the World Cup, which will take place in Moscow, Russia from 19 to 29 August 2021.

The second semi-final will see Mozambique lock horns with Uganda.

The final of the tournament will take place on Saturday 29 May.