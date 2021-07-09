Beach Soccer World Cup, Senegal in Group D

Senegal’s Teranga Lions of beach football are in group D with Portugal, the defending champion, Oman and Uruguay.The lions, six-time African champions, are aiming to make their mark on the 11th edition of the Beach Soccer World Cup. In eight appearances at this event, the kings of African sand have often reached the second round without ever going beyond the quarter-finals.

Africa’s other representative, Mozambique, is about to discover this competition. In May 2021, the team from the Portuguese-speaking country of southern Africa stunned the continent by inviting itself, against all odds, to the final of the African Beach Soccer Cup of Nations hosted by Senegal.

The draw for the World Cup was made on Thursday 8 July at the headquarters of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) in Zurich, Switzerland. The competition will take place on August 19-29, 2021 at the Luzhniki Olympic Complex in Moscow, Russia.

The other pools are as follows:

Group A: Russia, USA, Paraguay and Japan.

Group B: Mozambique, Spain, United Arab Emirates and Tahiti.

Group C: Belarus, El Salvador, Switzerland and Brazil.