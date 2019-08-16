Bearing the brunt of Libya’s conflict

Since the battle for the Libyan capital Tripoli began in April this year, health workers and their facilities including hospitals have bore the brunt of the violence, raising international concern about the humanitarian implications of the conflict.Officials serving under the internationally backed government have reported that more than 37 attacks were documented against health workers, field hospitals and civilians and military ambulances since.

It is reported that the attacks on about 19 ambulances and 19 hospitals have resulted in 11 deaths and injuries of more than 33 non-combatants.

There is a possibility that the casualties could be more.

The office of the UN representative in Libya pointed out that airstrikes which were carried out by the Libyan National Army under warlord Khalifa Hafter in late July targeted two field hospitals and two ambulances killing at least four doctors.

The UN special rep in Libya Ghassan Salama used the strongest possible terms to condemn what many see as a clear pattern of ruthless attacks targeting health workers and facilities.

The UN has been reminding armed factions that targeting health workers and health facilities and ambulances is a war crime.

Salama warned that the UN will not stand idly by and watch doctors and paramedics being targeted daily while risking their lives in the theatre of conflict to save lives.

“We will spare no efforts to ensure that those responsible will face justice “Salama added.