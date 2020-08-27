Bedie to file candidacy as Ivorian presidential contender

The president of the opposition Democratic Party of Cote d’Ivoire (PDCI, Henri Konan Bedie, will on Thursday file his candidacy with the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI), to run for president.According to the schedule for submitting candidacy papers to the CEI, for the October 31 presidential election in Cote d’Ivoire, Konan Bedie, will submit his file on at 4 p.m. GMT (local hour).

The submission of his candidacy will come after that of Pascal Affi Nguessan, the president of the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI, opposition), scheduled for10 am on Thursday.

The FPI is the party founded by ex-president Laurent Gbagbo.

Earlier in the afternoon, Theophile Soko Waza, an unknown quantity in Ivorian politics, will submit his candidacy at 12 GMT in the name of “The 4th Voice, The Voice of The Voiceless.”

At 3 pm, Mr. Meite Mamadou from “P.P.R-Africa”, another anonymous political figure, is expected to submit his application.

Two hours later Mr. Tokpa Mimpleu Felix, an Independent candidate will end the exercise at 5 p.m.

On Wednesday August 26, 2020, two contenders submitted their application, including Kouadio Konan Bertin also known as KKB, who is an independent candidate, at 4 p.m. without “the physical sponsorship file and on a flash drive.”

Already at 9 am, Mr. Armand Kouame from the PDSPCI party had filed his candidacy.

Outgoing President Alassane Ouattara, the candidate for the Rassemblement des Houphouetistes pour la Democratie et la Paix (RHDP), was the first to submit his application on Monday, with the signatures of one million citizens, a condition for eligibility to contest for the presidency.

Mr. Ouattara was endorsed as his party’s standard bearer two days earlier.

Ivorian voters are expected to go to the polls on October 31, 2020, the constitutional deadline, to elect a new president.

The election supervising body (CEI) on July 16 invited aspirants to begin submitting their candidacies.

This exercise ends on August 31, 2020.