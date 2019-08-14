Beijing makes new development vow to Sierra Leone

China has outlined a string of promises in development projects for Sierra Leone as the new Chinese ambassador met with President Julius Maada on Tuesday.A statement from the presidency in Freetown said the two discussed bilateral relations and development projects during the meeting at State House.

At the top of the list is the rehabilitation of Wilberforce Military Barracks, the largest military base in Sierra Leone, which houses the only Hockey Pitch in the country and the 34 Military Hospital.

The Chinese will also construct a Foreign Service Academy.

Ambassador Hu Zhangliang told President Bio that feasibility studies for the two projects were already completed, and that the bidding processes would soon commence.

“The Chinese government has also made special arrangements for the loan application for the Optical Fibre Network phase two project and we have already approved the loan application. Once Ministry of Finance is done with the loan deal, the work will commence within three weeks,” he said.

The package also includes food aid for needy Sierra Leoneans.

According to the Chinese diplomat, the first two consignments of 2, 000 tons of that assistance had since arrived in Freetown and were being delivered.

He said another 1, 500 tons of food support expected to arrive within few days, to be followed by 3, 400 tons more.

China will also help Sierra Leone improve on its capability of receiving state guests, with the setting up a VVIP Convoy with bikes, cars and support cars.

Ambassador Hu said the Chinese government was also looking at the rehabilitation of the VIP Lounge at the Lungi International Airport.

President Bio, according to the statement, expressed delight at receiving the Chinese envoy and for the opportunity to discuss issues relating to the two countries’ current and future projects.

“I am happy with the development of ongoing projects, the Fibre Optic extension which is visible, the food aid, VVIP Convoy, the rehabilitation of the Wilberforce Military Barracks, and improving on the number of Sierra Leonean students. We think this falls in line with the government’s human capital development agenda. As true friends we will also work together,” the President said.

Ambassador Hu Zhangliang arrived in the country in April, had his first meeting with President Bio in May. China and Sierra Leone has had strong but sometimes thorny, relations as was notably illustrated with the election of President Julius Maada Bio.

Bio’s governing Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) was uncomfortable with the relationship between the Chinese and the former ruling All People’s Congress (APC) in the last 10 years.

Over this period the Chinese invested heavily in the West African country, both in infrastructure and in the mining sector.

There had been concern over what the SLPP planned for the Chinese investments, especially after Bio canceled the lucrative but controversial airport deal struck between the Chinese government and Bio’s predecessor, Ernest Bai Koroma.

Tuesday’s meeting comes less than a week after news of the cancellation of licenses of two subsidiary of the Chinese mining giant, Shandong.