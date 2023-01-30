International › APA

Belarus president jets into Zimbabwe for three-day state visit

Published on 30.01.2023 at 19h21 by APA News

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko jetted into Zimbabwe on Monday for a three-day state visit meant to strengthen bilateral relations between Harare and Minsk.Lukashenko, who is on his maiden visit to sub-Saharan Africa, is leading high-powered delegation comprising government officials and business representatives. 

The Belarus leader is expected to discuss bilateral and global issues with President Emmerson Mnangagwa. 

The visit would culminate in the signing of various bilateral agreements and the unveiling of existing programmes in agriculture.

Earlier on Monday, Zimbabwe’s Foreign Minister Frederick Shava met his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik to discuss Lukashenko’s visit and issues of mutual interest between the two countries.

Special attention was paid to a number of topics of the upcoming state visit, including the prospects for the development of industrial cooperation between Belarus and Zimbabwe, the implementation of joint projects, and the further strengthening of interaction between the two countries in various sectors of the economy.

Belarus has since 2019 been assisting Zimbabwe to modernise and mechanise its agricultural sector.

The visit by Lukashenko follows a similar visit by Mnangagwa to Belarus in 2019.

