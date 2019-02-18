Belgian Jewish museum trial interrupted as juror questioned

The trial of a Frenchman accused of shooting dead four people at the Jewish museum of Belgium was interrupted on Monday as police were summoned to question a juror.

“We cannot start the closing arguments under these conditions,” judge Laurence Massart said, after recusing the juror for having communicated with outside parties.

“The sixth juror contacted police officials on Friday afternoon to say he met with parties not heard in this trial with whom he discussed the case file,” she added.

These were “personal investigations” in violation of court rules, the judge added, without further clarification.

French national Mehdi Nemmouche, 33, the alleged jihadist gunman, faces life in prison if convicted of the “terrorist murder” of four people during the anti-Semitic attack on May 24, 2014.

The trial, which began on 10 January, was scheduled to hear closing arguments Monday after witness testimonies ended on Friday. A verdict is expected in early March.

Nemmouche is being tried along with fellow Frenchman Nacer Bendrer, a petty criminal from Marseilles who is accused of supplying the weapons for the attack.