Belgian, Senegalese students make impression at Dak’Art 2018

Belgian and Senegalese students are leaving a profound impression on the ongoing Dak’Art exhibition in Senegal with their collaborative work called “The Unexpected Journey”.They are taking part in the 13th edition of the Biennale Contemporary African Art or DAK’ART 2018 running from May 3 to June 2.

“The Unexpected Journey” is the product of Belgium’s ‘Haute Ecole Libre Mosane’ (HELMO) and the Dakar Institute of Couture-Cutting and Fashion (ICCM) featuring backpacks created by using a riot of colours, destined for young people and adults.

The Belgian students were particularly inspired by African culture and their Senegalese counterparts.

According to organizers, the north-south project aims at stimulating reciprocal creativity, learning and encouraging the transmission of know-how from everyone involved.

They believe that the exhibition will also serve as “a shared field experience in West Africa.”

The supervisor of the exhibition said the backpacks will be exhibited in Brussels and Paris at the end of the biennale and put up for sale after the exhibition.