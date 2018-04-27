Benghazi: Kalifa Hafter returns from medical sojourn

The general commander of the Libyan national army Khalifa Hafter has returned to the eastern city of Benghazi after weeks seeking medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment in Paris.General Hafter has been away for weeks, heightening speculations about his state of health.

His supporters have welcomed him upon his return home on Thursday.

Speaking to his supporters and well-wishers after landing at the Benina airport, Hafter claimed he is hail and hearty.

He said the Libyan army is the only means by which to achieve a united and strong country.

He pointed out that the reconstruction of the army began only four years ago but today boasts of being one of the strongest in Africa.

Hafter has been in control of eastern Libya since the country disintegrated following the overthrow of long-term strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

His faction has been fighting off radical groups such as the Islamic State for control of the area ever since.

The return of the 74-year-old to Benghazi has muted claims on social media that he may have died, fueling talks about his replacement.