Benin accredits four new ambassadors

Published on 06.12.2019 at 19h21 by APA News

The ambassadors of Canada, the Czech Republic, Indonesia and Congo presented their credentials to Beninese president Patrice Talon, his office announced on Friday.By Ulvaeus Balogoun

They include Carol Vivian McQueen, Canada’s new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Burkina Faso, residing in Benin.

Ms. McQueen, who holds a PhD in International Relations from Oxford University, has held several positions at Canada’s Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

The Beninese presidency said the presentation of the credentials took place on Thursday.

Also among those who presented their credentials was Marek Skohil, the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to Benin.

The Czech diplomat was the head of the European Union mission to Algeria from 2012 to 2016.

Usra Hendra Harahap, Ambassador of Indonesia also presented his credentials to Patrice Talon.

In addition to Benin, Mr. Harahap is accredited to the following countries: Nigeria, Togo, Ghana, Gabon, Cameroon, Liberia, Republic of Congo, Niger, Sao Tome and Principe, and Burkina Faso.

The new Ambassador of the Republic of Congo to Benin, Jacques Obindza, was former Director General for Africa and formerly Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in Brazzaville.