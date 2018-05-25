Benin and Latvia in MoU to boost relations

Benin and Latvia have signed a memorandum of understanding, to buttress a visit by Beninese Foreign Minister, Aurelien Agbenonci to the country.According to a statement from the Beninese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, the MoU concerns, among other things, the institutionalization of a joint consultation committee.

It will allow the senior citizens of both countries to hold regular consultations, alternatively in Cotonou (Benin) and Riga (Latvia) on issues of common interest in bilateral political, economic, commercial, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation.

The two ministers also discussed in detail issues related to bilateral Benin-Latvian ties, as well as opportunities for multilateral collaboration.