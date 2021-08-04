Benin, Côte d’Ivoire to host 2020 Edition of ECOWAS Support for Research, Innovation Programme

The 2020 Edition of the prize giving ceremonies to two winning consortiums of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Support Programme for Research and Innovation will be held in Bénin on August 6, 2021 and Abidjan, Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, on August 10, 2021.The ECOWAS Commission said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that Dr Victorien Tamègnon Dougnon of the University of Abomey, Calavi in Benin and Prof. N’Guessan Jean David of Felix Houphouët Boigny University in Côte d’Ivoire, two coordinators of the award winning consortium by the PARI programme whose results by the Jury were adopted by the ECOWAS Council of Ministers held in Accra, Ghana from 16 to 17 June 2021 would receive a prize to the tune of $200,000 each, from the Minister in charge of ECOWAS affairs and Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation of the recipient’s respective countries.

It added that the ceremony will be attended by ECOWAS Commission’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Culture, Mamadou Jao.

The award, according to the statement, is in recognition of their joint and community-based projects submitted for the PARI programme in Life and Earth Sciences discipline of Pharmacopeia.

“This programme encourages the participation of the youth in scientific development and involves eligible researchers in the three linguistic zones of ECOWAS by the programme in regional integration.

“Also, the two award winning consortiums participate in the South-South collaboration in the ECOWAS region and intend to improve the level of scientific knowledge on active medicinal plants against antibiotic resistant bacteria as well as coronavirus. They also seek to find a solution to malaria, a pandemic in most ECOWAS countries which is the major cause of consultation, hospitalisation as well as mortality and morbidity in women and children below five years,” the statement said.

It recalled that the ECOWAS Support Programme for Research and Innovation is a competition organised to select the best projects submitted by researchers through a bidding process.

The programme, which is a means of promoting excellence in science is aimed at availing researchers with a competitive fund for research in order to increase scientific production and transforming laboratories into laboratories of excellence. It is part of the Action plan for ECOWAS policy on Science, Technology and Innovation, ECOPOST.

“The Science and Technology section of PARI contributes to the development of research, promotion of a science and technology culture promotion of local technologies, construction of a community space for research through mobility of researchers and development of regional projects with a potential impact on regional development.

“The implementation of PARI is aimed at providing a response to the various challenges of the research sector in the West African region by (i) providing funds for research in a competitive bidding process for research projects that contribute to fighting poverty and having an impact on regional development. Ii) promoting mobility of researchers through the development of regional projects iiià providing supports to research laboratories in order to build their capacities (equipment and connectivity) and access to science information; iv) training of young researchers to ensure scientific development of research institutes in the region.

“Through this programme, ECOWAS directly provides grants to two types of beneficiaries of the consortium of researchers or indirectly to research organisations or laboratories. Pharmacopeia (Life and Earth Sciences) as well as Chemistry (Basic Sciences, Technology and Innovation) were the two disciplines selected in 2020,” the statement added.