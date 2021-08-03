Benin: Cotonou opens prestige bank

A subsidiary of the Moroccan group Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) has opened a new Prestige branch dedicated to private customers in the CENSAD Airport area in Cotonou, according to a note sent to APA on Tuesday.This branch of Banque Atlantique Benin was inaugurated on July 16 during an official ceremony in the presence of the prefect of the Littoral, the Moroccan ambassador to Benin, shareholders and the general manager of Banque Atlantic.

The event also brought together personalities from the business world, clients and prospects of the bank. On this occasion, the guests were able to discover the premises of the new branch, equipped with secure access by personalized magnetic card and equipped with two automatic tellers.

The Prestige branch, a new concept dedicated to private clients, aims to provide this target clientele with “the best expertise in terms of managing their assets, through a personalised client relationship and in a setting that combines modernity, comfort and security.”

Through these new spaces, the banking group wants to offer its private clients relevant and exclusive solutions, notably through a range of packaged products, such as Atlantique Platinium and Atlantique Gold, designed to simplify their daily banking operations.

These packages include a set of tailor-made products and services, with a view to enabling economic operators, business leaders, institutions of the Republic, and high-ranking executives to benefit from high-end banking services.

The third largest banking group in the UEMOA zone, in terms of market share, Banque Atlantique is present in the eight member countries of the Monetary Union (Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Togo).