Benin: Cotton seed price up by CFA5

The price per kilogram of cotton seed for this season in Benin has increased by CFA 5, selling for CFA265 for the first choice and CFA215 for the second, the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries ministry announced in a statement on Monday.With regard to inputs, the government opted for the maintenance of the transfer prices to producers at CFA12,000 for a 50 kg bag of fertilizer.

The 2017/2018 cotton production in Benin has already crossed the threshold of 550,000 tons last April, according to the Inter professional Association of Cotton (AIC).