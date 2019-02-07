Benin joins ECOWAS regional hydrocarbon programme

Benin has agreed to join a regional programme to facilitate the supply of petroleum products in the ECOWAS region, the cabinet said in a statement seen by APA on Thursday.“Due to its geographical position and the security conditions it offers, Benin can become a regional hub for the supply and distribution of petroleum products,” the statement said.

To this end the Beninese government intends to make investments, particularly in the context of a public-private partnership, to expand its current storage capacities and develop means of transport, the statement noted.

In addition, the communiqué stressed that “this approach will be in line with the regional programme, which invites each state to refine its national policy for the supply of petroleum products, combined with an implementation strategy and to ensure security and the reduction of transport costs.”

The Beninese Minister for Water and Mines, Samou Adambi was appointed by the Beninese head of state to conduct “a study on the development of storage capacity and means of mass transport of petroleum products along the relevant borders,” the statement added.