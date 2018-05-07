Benin: Prices of petroleum products increase by 7.65 percent

Prices for petroleum products in Benin increased in May compared to April, according to a statement issued by the Council of Ministers.According to the petroleum products price adjustment commission, the liter of gasoline went from 495 CFA francs to 525, an increase of 7.65 percent.

Meanwhile, the liter of oil now sells at 545 CFA against 525 CFA (4.91 percent increase) and the liter of diesel 535 CFA against 505 CFA (8.13 percent increase).

The liter of gasoline mixture goes from 575 CFA to 605 CFA where domestic gas, previously sold at 490 CFA per kg, is now at 505 CFA, an increase of 4.12 percent.