Benin Terminal takes delivery of new gantries

Benin Terminal, the Port de Cotonou container terminal’s main operator has taken delivery of two new gantries which will serve to improve the productivity of the facility, boost the country’s competitiveness and bolster trade in West Africa, a statement shared with APA on Thursday revealed.According to the statement, with a lifting capacity of 40 tonnes each, the ultra-modern gantries will improve container storage capacity at the terminal, increase the pace of deliveries and reduce handling times for goods at Benin Terminal.

Financed by Benin Terminal to the tune of 2.1 billion CFA francs (€3.2 million), the two yard gantries, built by lifting equipment manufacturer Konecranes, will strengthen the stevedoring capacities of the Benin Terminal container terminal.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Benin Terminal is pursuing its programme of investments and continues to modernise its port activities at the Autonomous Port of Cotonou. We now have 12 yard gantries. The new equipment will make our stevedoring operations even more seamless and improve service quality for our shipping company and consignee customers,” said Yann Magarian, Managing Director of Benin Terminal.

Thanks to the 95 billion CFA francs (€145 million) invested by Benin Terminal since 2013, the container terminal has become a regional logistics hub for growth for Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso and Nigeria, the statement said.

The investments have made Cotonou a more efficient, modern and attractive port that contributes to the economic development of Benin, it added.

Benin Terminal, which currently employs some 677 Beninese nationals, is seen as contributing to the fluidity of the supply chain in Benin and the countries in the sub-region.

“In addition to its port activities, the company also rolls out solidarity initiatives every year in key sectors such as health, education and environmental protection” the statement said.