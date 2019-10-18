Beninese leader urges diligence over political dialogue

Beninese president Patrice Talon has called on his country’s National Assembly, the Chairmen of the Standing Committees and the Chairmen of the Parliamentary Groups to examine the conclusions of the political dialogue held in the capital Cotonou on October 10, 11 and 12.By Ulvaeus Balogoun

Speaking Thursday before parliament, Talon recalled the consensual recommendations made by the political parties.

These concern the review of the Charter of Political Parties and the Electoral Code, the institution of general elections, better representation of the people by women, the updating and effective implementation of the law on the status of the opposition and the adoption of political appeasement measures.

For their part, the MPs took note of the conclusions and recommendations of the political dialogue.

In addition, the parliamentarians “welcomed the initiative, congratulated the actors and reassured the president and the people of Benin (because) the necessary steps will be taken to take into account the said recommendations.”

To this end, a Committee of Experts composed of nine members including the facilitator of the dialogue and its rapporteurs, three persons appointed by the Bureau of the National Assembly and two appointed by the President will be set up.

The mission of the Committee of Experts is the technical formulation of the recommendations of the dialogue.