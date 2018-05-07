Beninese magistrates suspend strike

The National Union of Benin’s Magistrates (UNAMAB) announced on Sunday the suspension of the strike they launched on February 23, 2018, to demand the retrocession of their salary grabs.According to the strike suspension motion copied to APA, “despite the Executive Bureau’s willingness, the government has chosen to radicalize by imposing new write-offs on the magistrates’ salaries of March and April 2018.”

“This illegal and discriminatory government reprisal is actually part of a now obvious plan to destabilize the judiciary and challenge democracy,” said Unamab.

Despite this nerve-racking situation that can lead to the extension of the strike, UNAMAB expresses concern over the interests of the litigants, who should not continue to suffer the consequences of the strike. Thus, its decided, to “suspend the strike as of Friday, May 4, 2018 at midenight.”