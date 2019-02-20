Beninese minister, prefect sacked over official misconduct

The Prefect of the Department of Littoral in Benin, Modeste Toboula and the minister of Decentralization, Barnabe Dassigli have been sacked by President Patrice Talon.According to a communiqué issued at the end of the Council of ministers’ meeting the two were fired on Wednesday.

Arrested and detained since Tuesday, 19 February, 2019, the Prefect of the Littoral, Modeste Toboula was questioned by the Economic and Financial Brigade (BEF) over the alleged sale of a public property.

He was indicted for abuse of authority, and the issuing of fake public documents.

The minister of Decentralization, Barnabe Dassigli, is believed to have colluded with the Prefect by giving instructions to the latter for the transfer of the public land, which is located not far from Cardinal Bernadin Gantin International Airport.