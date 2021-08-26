Berlin: Macky Sall attending Compact with Africa Summit

Published on 27.08.2021 at 00h21 by APA News

The Senegalese president is joining other African leaders in Berlin to take part in the G20 Compact with Africa Summit being hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.By Ibrahima Dione

Launched in 2017 under the German presidency of the G20, the summit is to “stimulate investment in Africa through various support mechanisms, including reforms necessary to improve the business environment.”

Senegal and eleven other African countries are “beneficiaries” of this programme.

Sall’s office said on the sidelines of the summit, the Senegalese leader “will hold several meetings on 27 and 28 August with officials and representatives of the private sector.”

Sall is due to return to Senegal on 29 August.