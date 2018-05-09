B/Faso: Failed coup trial postponed yet again

The trial over a failed coup in Burkina Faso, which was suspended for a month, resumed on Wednesday morning only to be postponed yet again.The trial being held in Ouagadougou was deferred after a request to that effect by defense lawyers.

As soon as the trial had resumed, the court-appointed lawyers asked the president of the court, Seidou Ouedraogo, for permission to give them time to examine the case.

In a bid to decide on this request, Justice Ouedraogo suspended the hearing at around 10:30.

The trial which began in February this year, been postponed several times, the last being in April.

The April 6 hearing was postponed because of the resignation of the 14 defense lawyers, two of whom were court-appointed.

The president of the Military Court of Ouagadougou then asked for the postponement of the trial, to allow the president of the bar to find lawyers to be assigned to the defendants.

84 people are being prosecuted over the failed coup of 2015, including 66 military officers and 18 civilians.

Generals Gilbert Diendere and Djibrill Bassolé are considered to be the masterminds of the abortive putsch.

They are being prosecuted for “violation of state security, murder, deliberate assault, destruction of property belonging to another, treason, incitement to commit acts contrary to the law, violence and assault on others, or complicity in these offenses.”